Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $564.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.50. The firm has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

