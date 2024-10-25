Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Short Interest Up 222.8% in October

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 222.8% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

HYDR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 10,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,463. The company has a market cap of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Hydrogen ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned about 0.35% of Global X Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

