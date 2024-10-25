Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43, Yahoo Finance reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Globe Life Stock Down 3.9 %
Globe Life stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,281. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.81.
Globe Life Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
