Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43, Yahoo Finance reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Stock Down 3.9 %

Globe Life stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,281. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

