Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.200-13.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.400 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of GL traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 481,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,963. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. Raymond James boosted their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

