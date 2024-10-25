Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Price Up 80.6% This Week

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded 80.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goatseus Maximus has a total market cap of $710.40 million and approximately $453.01 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,998,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,998,357.654017. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.70686329 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $540,929,095.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goatseus Maximus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

