Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $108.16. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.40, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $953,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $953,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,613. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

