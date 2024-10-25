On October 25, 2024, Graco Inc. announced the extension of its $750 million unsecured revolving credit facility’s maturity. The company entered into Amendment No. 3 to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, which extends the maturity from March 25, 2026, to October 25, 2029.

The Amendment, made with U.S. Bank National Association and other lenders, also eliminated adjustments to margin percentages for base rate and non-base rate loans. Additionally, adjustments to the facility fee rate based on the average daily unused amount of the loan commitments were canceled. These adjustments were set to apply following a significant acquisition completed before December 31, 2023.

Graco Inc. clarified that the description of the Amendment and the transactions are not exhaustive and are subject to the complete text of the Amendment, filed as Exhibit 10.1.

In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was signed by Joseph James Humke, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, on behalf of Graco Inc. on October 25, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Graco’s 8K filing here.

