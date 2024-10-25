Graco (NYSE:GGG) Announces Earnings Results

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Graco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 57,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,690. Graco has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $94.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Graco

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.