GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD) Stock Price Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.27. 47,119,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 20,401,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $105.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of -4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Read More

