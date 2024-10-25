Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading 6.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 638,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,081,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPRE. Oppenheimer cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $749.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

