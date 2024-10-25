Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Greenbrier Companies traded as high as $60.23 and last traded at $59.30, with a volume of 36633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.
