Greene County Bancorp, Inc. submitted its Form 8-K to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 22, 2024, revealing the release of its financial results for the three months ending September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release on the mentioned date, which is available as exhibit 99.1 within the filing.

Get alerts:

The press release includes a detailed account of the financial performance covering the specified period. However, it is important to note that the information provided within the press release and the 8-K filing itself, particularly Exhibit 99.1, are not to be considered as filed under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Moreover, they are not to be incorporated by reference in any Securities Act of 1933 filings.

Alongside the financial results, Greene County Bancorp included Exhibit 99.1, the press release from October 22, 2024, highlighting the company’s performance metrics for the third quarter of 2024. Additionally, the filing contains an Interactive Data File embedded as Cover Page within the Inline XBRL document.

The filing concludes with the signature of Donald E. Gibson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Greene County Bancorp, Inc., signifying the authenticity of the report submitted to the SEC on behalf of the registrant on October 22, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Greene County Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories