Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 12,472 shares.The stock last traded at $14.53 and had previously closed at $14.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guild from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.97 million. Guild had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Guild by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

