Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.22 ($0.03). 21,970 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 17,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.26 ($0.03).
Gulf Investment Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.29. The stock has a market cap of £954,500.00 and a PE ratio of 5.75.
Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile
Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.
