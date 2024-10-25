Hamster Kombat Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Hamster Kombat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hamster Kombat has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Hamster Kombat has a total market capitalization of $217.02 million and approximately $27.61 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00241689 BTC.

Hamster Kombat Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hamster Kombat is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

