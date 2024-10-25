Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $108.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

