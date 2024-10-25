Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after purchasing an additional 257,233 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 48.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 81,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 837,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 232,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.