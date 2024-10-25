Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HNVR opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hanover Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hanover Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

