Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Acquires 4,533 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,217,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $1,349,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 57.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,491,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.43 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

