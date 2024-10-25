Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

