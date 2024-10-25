Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $66.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 4,052.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $15,058,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

