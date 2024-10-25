Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HVT opened at $23.83 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $386.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

