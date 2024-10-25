HCA Healthcare, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $24.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of HCA opened at $398.90 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $220.55 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

