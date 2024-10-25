Head to Head Comparison: CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) versus Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Livento Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $145.37 million 0.24 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Livento Group $2.01 million 2.46 -$6.55 million N/A N/A

CLPS Incorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Livento Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Livento Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CLPS Incorporation and Livento Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livento Group has a beta of 5.32, indicating that its share price is 432% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Livento Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Livento Group -39.33% -1.77% -1.62%

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats Livento Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

