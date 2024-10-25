Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Services Group updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 672,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,397. The firm has a market cap of $790.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.52. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.