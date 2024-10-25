Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 5079497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,077,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

