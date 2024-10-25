Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.79-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.560-1.580 EPS.
Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,801,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
