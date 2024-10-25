Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.79-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.560-1.580 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,801,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

