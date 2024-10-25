HedgeTrade 24-Hour Volume Hits $25.33 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $2.34 million and $25.33 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

