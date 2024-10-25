Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $342.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

HLX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,553. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. BTIG Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

