Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.75 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 167.45 ($2.17). Henderson International Income shares last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.15), with a volume of 290,367 shares.

Henderson International Income Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 164.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £325.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.33.

About Henderson International Income

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

