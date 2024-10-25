Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,826 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Hercules Capital worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 353,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 336,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HTGC opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HTGC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

