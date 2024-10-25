Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 1.11% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 339,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,152,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSU opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.