Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 2,531 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 0.66% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 447.9% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 385,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 315,299 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 251,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 154,071 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,291,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,011,000 after buying an additional 129,280 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 398,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 110,005 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $623.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

