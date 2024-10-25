Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 55 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $452.27 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.13.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

