Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 389.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $148.20 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $154.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.