Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,302 JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

JGRO stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 113,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.