Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. 512,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,171,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

