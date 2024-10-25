Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 230,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.01 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

