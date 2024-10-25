Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after purchasing an additional 262,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $236,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,052,553.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $236,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,052,553.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $188.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.