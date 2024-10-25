Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Lowered to $165.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

NYSE:HSY opened at $182.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 19.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

