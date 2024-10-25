Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.96 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Highwoods Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $3.59-3.63 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.590-3.630 EPS.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,060. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

