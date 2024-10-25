Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,493. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.09.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.21.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

