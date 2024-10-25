Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.70 and traded as low as $49.48. Hitachi shares last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 110,108 shares changing hands.

Hitachi Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.21%. Analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.