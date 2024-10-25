Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $377.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $48.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

