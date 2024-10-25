Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $217.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price target of $223.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

HON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.55.

HON opened at $209.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.30. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $222.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

