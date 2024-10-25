Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. 144,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $701.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 118.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBNC

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.