Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 11294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $788.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the first quarter worth $2,781,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 149,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

