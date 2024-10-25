Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Announces Strategic Investment Agreement with Wendel Group

On October 22, 2024, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, a Delaware-based company, disclosed a significant development regarding its affiliate, Monroe Capital LLC. Monroe Capital, in conjunction with Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC, the investment advisor to the company, revealed a definitive agreement with Wendel Group (Euronext: MF:FP) pertaining to Wendel’s strategic investment in Monroe Capital.

Get alerts:

The agreement, subject to customary closing conditions like regulatory clearances and approvals, along with client consents, is anticipated to be finalized in the first quarter of 2025. As part of this arrangement, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is poised to seek approval for a new investment management agreement involving the company and HTFM from its Board of Directors and shareholders. The terms of this prospective agreement are projected to closely resemble the existing investment management agreement.

Further details of this development can be found in the press releases of Monroe Capital and Wendel, attached as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively, to the Form 8-K filing. It should be noted that the content from any referenced websites is not included in this communication.

The filings under Item 7.01, inclusive of Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, are furnished for informational purposes and are not to be considered “filed” as outlined in Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Similarly, this information is not integrated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 unless explicitly specified in such filings.

In compliance with Section 9 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the following exhibits have been included:

Exhibit 99.1: Monroe Capital Press Release dated October 22, 2024

Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within Inline XBRL document)

The report was duly authorized and signed on behalf of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation by Chief Executive Officer, Robert D. Pomeroy, Jr., on October 22, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Horizon Technology Finance’s 8K filing here.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Read More