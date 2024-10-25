HT Partners LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HT Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.5% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $68.20 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

