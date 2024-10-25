HT Partners LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HT Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.5% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $68.20 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

