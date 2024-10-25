Hudock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hudock Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after buying an additional 7,317,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after purchasing an additional 879,707 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,237,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,696,000 after purchasing an additional 383,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.50. 520,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.90. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.